Bhubaneswar: Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain passed away during treatment at a hospital in San Francisco, the United States today. He was 73.

The legendary musician had been battling blood pressure problems. He was admitted to the ICU after his condition worsened.

Born on 9 March 1951 in Mahim of Mumbai, Zakir Hussain is considered as one of the greatest table players of all time and united geenartions with his music. He was the eldest son of tabla player Alla Rakha.

Not only for his remarkable skills as a table player, Hussain was known as composer, percussionist, music producer and film actor.

Hussain was conferred Padma Vibhushan in 2023, Padma Bhushan in 2002 and Padma Shri in 1988.

In February 2009, Hussain won the 51st Grammy Awards in the Contemporary World Music Album category for his collaborative album Global Drum Project with Mickey Hart, & Giovanni Hidalgo.

Hussain received seven Grammy Award nominations, with four wins. In February 2024, he received three Grammys.