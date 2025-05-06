New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands around May 13, 2025.

Earlier, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had announced the monsoon—active from June to September—is expected to bring above-normal rainfall across most parts of the country. However, some regions, including Northeast India, Tamil Nadu, and Ladakh, are likely to experience below-normal rainfall.

In contrast, many parts of Odisha are anticipated to receive above-normal rainfall during this year’s monsoon season.

Per IMD classifications, 87 cm of rainfall is considered normal, and any amount exceeding 105% of this average qualifies as above normal.

Addressing concerns about climate patterns, Mohapatra ruled out any significant El Niño effect in India this year. “While El Niño may develop toward the end of the monsoon in September, it is unlikely to have a major impact this season,” he said.

“This year’s monsoon is expected to bring cheer to farmers across the country,” he added.