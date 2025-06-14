New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Saturday stated that India did not participate in the discussions on the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) joint statement regarding the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

According to the MEA, the overall position of India on the matter was communicated to the SCO members.

"The SCO has issued a statement on recent developments between Israel and Iran. India's own position on the matter had been articulated by us on 13 June 2025, and remains the same. We urge that channels of dialogue and diplomacy be utilised to work towards de-escalation and it is essential that the international community undertake endeavours in that direction," read a statement issued by the MEA.

"The External Affairs Minister too discussed this matter with his Iranian counterpart yesterday and conveyed the deep concern of the international community at the turn of events. He also urged the avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy," the statement added.

The SCO on Saturday expressed grave concerns over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and strongly condemned the military strikes carried out by Israel on the territory of Iran on June 13.

"Such aggressive actions against civilian targets, including energy and transport infrastructure, which have resulted in civilian casualties, are a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. They constitute an infringement on Iran's sovereignty, cause damage to regional and international security, and pose serious risks to global peace and stability," the SCO said in a statement.

"The SCO member states firmly advocate for the resolution of the situation surrounding Iran's nuclear programme exclusively through peaceful, political, and diplomatic means," it added.

The member states of SCO included India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Belarus.

On Friday, India expressed deep concern at the recent developments between Iran and Israel, urging both sides to prevent further escalation.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites. India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps. Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both countries and stands ready to extend all possible support," the MEA stated.

"Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories," it further added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday announced the launch of 'Operation Rising Lion' against Iran, a targetted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat of nuclear weapons to Israel's very survival. He asserted that the operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove the threat.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated further on Saturday as Iran launched a fresh wave of missile attacks on Israel. The renewed offensive comes amid a period of heightened hostilities between the two nations.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed the attack, stating that a barrage of projectiles had been launched toward Israeli territory.

In a brief statement, the military said, “another barrage has been fired towards Israel”, though the total number of missiles and specific areas targetted were not immediately disclosed. (IANS)