New Delhi: In the wake of killing of two Israeli embassy staffers in the US capital, India is expected to urge US authorities to ramp up security for its diplomats and embassy in Washington D.C., top sources said. "The security of our diplomats is a sensitive matter. We are having a close look at the issue after what happened to the two Israeli embassy officials," one source said. The matter has gained urgency as an all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is set to visit Washington in the first week of June, and Khalistani separatists have levelled threats against the team, they added.

The all-party delegation is going to the US as part of New Delhi's global outreach to highlight its new approach towards terrorism sponsored by Pakistan and to explain the rationale behind Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Islamabad. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar condemned the killing of the Israeli diplomats in a social media post. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and colleagues.

The perpetrators must be brought to justice," he said. The victims, a male and a female staff member of the Israeli Embassy in Washington, were fatally shot by an unidentified assailant as they exited the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night (local time). US Homeland Security confirmed the deaths with authorities, saying that the lone suspect has been taken into custody. Currently visiting Denmark, EAM Jaishankar took to X to convey India's solidarity with Israel and called for swift justice. Asked about the killings at a weekly media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "This is deeply shocking. We condemn the attack... Those responsible for this heinous act must be brought to justice. Safety and security of diplomatic staff is paramount." Israeli embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim were shot dead by a man outside a Jewish museum in Washington D.C. on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, shouted "Free, free Palestine" after he was arrested. All Israeli missions around the world, including in New Delhi, also lowered the flag to half-mast expressing grief over the attack and in memory of the deceased. "In profound sorrow, we lower the flag today to remember Yaron and Sarah, victims of a brutal terrorist act in Washington, DC. May their memory be a blessing," the Embassy of Israel in India posted on X.

Earlier, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed the shooting, calling it a "senseless" act. "Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims. We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice," she posted on X.

Former US President Donald Trump also issued a sharp condemnation of the attack, calling it an act rooted in hatred and anti-Semitism. Posting on Truth Social, he said, "These horrible DC killings, based obviously on anti-semitism, must end, now! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You all!"

(IANS)