Bhubaneswar: Both India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire, announced US President Donald J Trump today.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a Full and Immediate Ceasefire,” said Trump in a Twitter (X) post.

The US President has congratulated the two countries for agreeing to the immediate ceasefire. “Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence,” he said.

US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio talked to senior officials of both India and Pakistan to broker the peace.

Vance and Rubio have talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir during the last 48 hours.

“I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site,” said Rubio in a Twitter (X) post today.

The US has commended the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan on their wisdom, prudence and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace, he added.