New Delhi: India strongly condemned the deadly suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad on Friday, expressing condolences for the loss of lives while rejecting Pakistan's allegations as “baseless” and a deflection from its internal issues. Pakistani authorities quickly pointed fingers at external forces. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi suggested the bomber had links to Afghanistan, without providing evidence.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office echoed similar claims, labelling it part of a series of attacks designed by external forces. In response, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement: "The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier on Friday is condemnable and India condoles the loss of life it has caused. It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless." The blast at the Khadija Tul Kubra mosque in Islamabad's Tarlai Kalan area killed at least 31 people and injured 169 others during Friday prayers, according to Pakistani officials.

Attack underscores strained relations in South Asia

Witnesses reported gunfire before the explosion, with a suicide bomber detonating explosives amid a congregation of worshippers. Hospitals in the capital declared emergencies as rescue teams transported the wounded, some in critical condition. Officials, including Pakistan's parliamentary affairs minister Tariq Fazal, visited injured patients at Polyclinic Hospital to assure families of full medical support and facilities. health authorities emphasized that several victims remained in critical condition, with the possibility of the death toll rising.

The coordinated response involved police, rescue services, and security forces sealing the blast site while prioritizing rapid medical aid to minimize further loss of life. No group immediately claimed responsibility, but the attack marks one of the deadliest in Islamabad in recent years, reminiscent of past sectarian violence targeting Shia Muslims. The incident has drawn international condemnation, with calls for thorough investigations. Diplomatic sources indicate no immediate escalation, but it underscores fragile relations in South Asia.

