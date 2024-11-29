Gondia (Maharashtra): At least 11 passengers were killed and another 15 injured when a state transport bus turned over while attempting to avoid colliding with a biker here on Friday, officials said.

The gruesome accident occurred around 12.30 p.m. when the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC)’s Shivshahi bus was speeding along the Gondia-Kohmara Road near Khajri village.

The bus, bound from Nagpur to Gondia and Bhandara with around 35 passengers on board, was zooming along a curve on the road in the Murdarli forest region when a motorcycle suddenly appeared before it.

Eyewitnesses said that to avoid hitting the motorbike, the ST bus driver swerved sharply at the high speed, lost control and the heavy vehicle flipped over to one side, skidding for several metres before coming to a screeching halt.

On hearing the loud sounds of the accident, local villagers rushed to the spot. They immediately informed the local police and tried to help the passengers. After the arrival of the police force, a massive rescue operation was launched.

As the ST bus door was jammed, they smashed open the glass windows to help the trapped passengers and managed to retrieve around 11 bodies from the wrecked bus.

Another injured 15 passengers were also brought out and rushed to nearby hospitals in Gorgoan and Sadak Arjuni as the police, MSRTC officials, Highway Traffic Police, other rescue teams and district officers rushed there.

Taking note of the disaster, caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the district authorities to extend all medical help to the injured and inform the families of the victims.

Shinde also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the next of kin of each deceased in the tragedy, with the toll likely to go up.

