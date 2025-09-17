Raipur: In a significant development in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, twelve active Maoists surrendered before Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria on Wednesday, marking a major success for the ongoing Maoists eradication campaign.

Among those who laid down arms were two area committee members, considered key figures in the insurgent network. The total bounty on the surrendered individuals exceeded Rs 18 lakh, underscoring the importance of this breakthrough. “Of them, five are female and seven are male Maoists,” Guria said.

The surrender is being seen as a direct result of the government’s robust rehabilitation policy, which has been actively encouraging Maoists to return to mainstream society.

Officials confirmed that the group included members from various wings of the Naxal organisation, such as LOS-CNM, PPCM, Military Latoon, and Jantana Sarkar. Their decision to surrender reflects growing disillusionment within the ranks and increasing faith in the state’s reintegration efforts.

Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria, who accepted the surrender, said that the move would not only weaken the operational strength of Maoist groups in the region but also send a strong message to others still engaged in armed rebellion. The state government had previously announced rewards totalling over Rs 18 lakh on their heads, which will now be nullified following their surrender.

This event comes amid a broader national push to eliminate Naxalism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set March 2026 as the deadline for the complete eradication of the movement.

The numbers reflect steady progress; in 2024, a total of 928 Maoists surrendered, and in the first four months of 2025 alone, 718 have already laid down arms.

Additionally, more than 241 Maoists have been killed in security operations this year. The Narayanpur surrender is being hailed as a morale booster for security forces and a validation of the government’s dual strategy of firm military action combined with inclusive rehabilitation.

As the deadline for eliminating Naxalism approaches, such developments are expected to accelerate, bringing hope for lasting peace and stability in affected regions. With continued efforts and community engagement, the vision of a Naxal-free India is steadily becoming a reality—one surrender at a time.

