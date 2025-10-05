Kolkata: At least 13 people have died in landslides in the North Bengal hills, following continuous overnight rain, causing widespread severe disruptions, said officials on Sunday.

Among them, nine were killed when an iron bridge collapsed in Mirik in the Darjeeling district. Four people died in the Sukhia area in separate landslides.

Several roads have been damaged due to landslides, and communication has been cut off. The administration has said that communication with Sikkim and Kalimpong has been completely cut off as the water level in the Teesta River rose above the danger level and washed away NH-10. Even communication with Darjeeling city has been disrupted

At the same time, tourists are stranded in several destinations. Rescue work is underway at present.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Kurseong) Abhishek Roy said from Mirik, "We have already recovered five bodies in Mirik. Two bodies were recovered earlier in the day. Two more bodies are being recovered. We have heard about the death of four more people in Sukhia. Rescue work is going on. However, it is very difficult to conduct the operation due to the weather. The road to Rohini is completely closed. The Dilaram side is also closed. We are trying to evacuate those who are stuck in Mirik. The residents are also being rescued."

The police have confirmed the death toll to be 13, which may rise further.

The administration has closed all places of tourist points in Darjeeling. Tourists stuck in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and other areas have been told not to venture out of their hotels.

The Meteorological Office has forecast heavy rain in north Bengal for the next two days, which is likely to worsen the situation and cause inconvenience to the rescue operations.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore had earlier forecast that there would be rain in North Bengal. A warning of very heavy rain was issued in the Darjeeling district. As predicted, the rain started on Saturday night. The continuous rain till Sunday morning has caused havoc in the hill areas. The water of the Teesta River has overflowed onto the National Highway. The water of the Teesta has risen at 29 miles Bhalukhola near Teestabazar, blocking National Highway 10.

According to local administration sources, a landslide has occurred on the road near Dilaram. The main road to Darjeeling is blocked due to this. Apart from this, the road leading to Kalimpong and Sikkim is completely closed. Several rivers, such as the Torsa, Jaldhaka, are flowing above the danger level. The condition of Rohini Road was bad after being damaged due to the rains. A part of the road has collapsed and fallen into the river.

In the aftermath of rain, several trains have been cancelled in North Bengal, while many are running late as water filled the railway tracks in several areas.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari asked the Bengal government to speed up rescue work and provide relief to the stranded people.

"Due to the incessant heavy rainfall in North Bengal, the hilly regions of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong have been severely affected, with communication and transport links to the plains of Siliguri, Terai, and Dooars almost completely disrupted due to landslides and flooding. The iron bridge over the Balason River at Dudhia, connecting Siliguri and Mirik, has collapsed. It is one such example which has affected the connectivity," he said in a X post.

"Thousands of residents are stranded, facing hardships without access to essential supplies and services. Reports of casualties are also coming in; details are yet to be ascertained," said the BJP leader.

He added, "I urge the Chief Secretary of West Bengal to immediately mobilise resources and make adequate arrangements for the swift restoration of communication networks in these areas. Additionally, priority must be given to the distribution of relief materials, including food, water, medicines, and temporary shelters, to aid the people in distress to prevent further escalation of this crisis. The safety and well-being of our fellow citizens in North Bengal should be paramount." (IANS)