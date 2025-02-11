New Delhi: Per the results of the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Session 1 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), 14 candidates have secured 100 percentile. Of them, five are from Rajasthan. There was one female topper from Andhra Pradesh.

More than 12.58 lakh students appeared for the JEE Main Session 1.

Results of the JEE Main conducted for BE and BTech papers are available on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in .

The answer keys of the JEE Main final was released on February 10.

Results of Paper 2 (B Arch/B. Planning) will declared later, the NTA said in a post on X.