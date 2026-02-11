Kolkata: A 14-year-old girl, who was reportedly declared dead by several doctors, was revived, thanks to efforts of an ICU ambulance technician.

The incident took place at Erafatpur in East Midnapore district.

After the miraculous incident, she was being treated at Contai Sub-district Hospital for last seven days. On Wednesday, she was discharged from the hospital, and subsequently the matter came to light.

It was learned that the girl from Erafatepur village consumed pesticide a week ago due to family unrest over her studies.

She was taken to a private nursing home in East Midnapore district's Tamluk after visiting several hospitals. There, the doctors declared her dead. The family returned to Contai and confirmed her death from another doctor.

After returning home, the call to prayer was recited as per religious rituals and the news of the death was broadcast on the microphone.

The work of digging the grave was also completed. However, ICU ambulance technician Rabindranath Mandal noticed a faint pulse. At his insistence, the girl was taken to Contai Sub-district Hospital for the last time.

She was admitted to the ICU. Miraculously, she slowly responded. After seven days, the girl was discharged from the hospital after complete recovery.

Overjoyed to be back to life, the girl herself garlanded the technicians and doctors and paid tribute. The incident created a sensation in the area.

Hospital Superintendent Arup Ratan Karan told local media persons, "If we receive a written complaint, we will investigate the matter and take necessary action against the doctors who had declared her dead."

He further said, "A little girl, 14 years of age, consumed pesticides. She was declared dead outside. Preparations for burial had also begun. But our hospital's ambulance technician brought her to the hospital. We kept her in the ICU and started treatment. After seven days of treatment, she is returning home after recovering. This is a very proud day for us."