Shimla: At least 18 passengers were killed as a private bus they were travelling in was hit by a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur, the home district of BJP national President J.P. Nadda, on Tuesday, officials said.

The area has been witnessing intermittent rainfall since Monday.

The accident occurred in the Bhalughat area in the Jhandutta Assembly segment.

Around 35 passengers were travelling in the bus that was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin.

State officials and machinery have been deployed to clear the debris, and a rescue operation has been underway to trace the missing passengers.

Officials said that 18 bodies have been recovered so far from the mangled remains of the bus.

Eyewitnesses said the mountain came crashing down on the bus, and the chances of survival for passengers are bleak.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu expressed grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved.

He said that he is in constant touch with the district administration and has issued directives to expedite relief and rescue operations.

The Chief Minister has ordered that the injured be immediately transported to hospitals and that adequate arrangements be made for their treatment.

The accident occurred due to a landslide in Bhalu, near Barthi. It is reported that 25 to 30 passengers were on board the bus. The bus was completely crushed by debris and stones falling on its roof.

Local administration, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations, which continued late into the night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the loss of lives in the mishap and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of those dead. (IANS)