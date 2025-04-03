Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a young woman migrant labourer from Bihar was kidnapped and raped while searching for food with her brother in the early hours of Thursday near a railway station in Bengaluru. The incident was reported from the Mahadevapura police station limits. The locals, who rushed to the spot on hearing the screams of the victim, managed to get hold of one of the rapists and handed him over to the police after thrashing him.

The police, after grilling the accused, arrested one more culprit. One of the accused persons was identified as Ashif. The police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nayay Sanhita Sections 115 (2), 126 (2), 351 (2), 351 (3), 352, 64, 3 (5). The incident took place between 1.20 a.m. and 1.45 a.m. According to police, the 19-year-old victim hails from the Banka district in Bihar. She and her family had travelled to the Kattappan village in Kerala a month ago to work in Cardamom fields. After the season ended, the girl's family decided to go back to their native village in Bihar. On April 1, they inquired from the people at the Ernakular railway station in Kerala on how to reach Bihar, where people guided the family to go to Bengaluru.

The family contacted one of the brothers of the victim, living in Bengaluru who instructed them to get down at the K.R. Puram Railway station in the city. Accordingly, the family boarded the train in Kerala for Bengaluru on April 1 at 9 a.m. The train reached the K.R. Puram station at 1.13 a.m., where the family got down. At about 1.20 a.m., the victim and her brother were walking towards Mahadevapura in search of food as the rest of the family stayed put at the railway station. Around 1.30 a.m., the two accused persons waylaid them and attacked the brother of the victim.

One of the accused forcibly held the brother of the victim, while another dragged the victim to an isolated place and raped her. The victim has told the police, that the even as the rapist was trying to gag her and stop her from screaming, she managed to shout for help. Upon hearing the screams, the public rushed to the spot. After seeing the people, the two tried to escape from the spot. The people chased them and caught hold of the rapist. They thrashed him and dragged him to the police station.

(IANS)