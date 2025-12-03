Raipur/Bijapur: An anti-Maoist operation in Bijapur-Dantewada of Chhattisgarh came at a heavy cost to the security forces as two DRG (District Reserve Guard) jawans from Bijapur were killed in the line of duty.

According to information, head constable Monu Vadadi and constable Dukaru Gonde, another jawan, Somdev Yadav, sustained injuries during the encounter. Officials confirmed that he has received first-aid and is out of danger, with arrangements in place for further medical treatment.

However, seven Maoists were also neutralised in the operation.

The decisive anti-LWE operation is underway in the West Bastar Division along the Bijapur–Dantewada inter-district border, where security forces have engaged in heavy exchanges of fire with Maoist cadres since Wednesday morning.

The joint offensive, involving District Reserve Guard (DRG) units from Bijapur and Dantewada, Special Task Force (STF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and CoBRA teams, has already resulted in significant casualties and recoveries.

Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Jitendra Yadav, confirmed that intermittent firing began at around 9 a.m. and has continued throughout the day as forces pressed forward with aggressive action.

The area has been cordoned off and additional reinforcements have been deployed to ensure the operation’s momentum.

"Continuous search operations are currently underway, and the force strength is adequate," Yadav said, adding that the terrain remains tense and volatile. Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P reported that seven Maoist cadres have been neutralised so far.

Their bodies have been recovered from the encounter site, though their identities are yet to be established.

Security forces also seized a cache of weapons, including SLR rifles, .303 rifles and other arms and ammunition, underscoring the scale of the Maoist presence in the region.

The on-going offensive highlights the persistent challenges faced by security forces in Bastar, a region long considered a stronghold of Maoist activity.

While the recovery of weapons and the elimination of cadres mark a tactical success, the loss of personnel underscores the sacrifices made by frontline forces in maintaining peace and security.

Authorities have stated that detailed information will be shared once the operation concludes. For now, the encounter reflects both the intensity of the anti-LWE campaign and the determination of security forces to dismantle insurgent networks operating in the dense forests of West Bastar.