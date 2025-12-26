Bhubaneswar: The year 2025 will be etched in history as a year of defiance and discovery. From the high-altitude precision of Operation Sindoor to the historic roar of the Women in Blue lifting their first World Cup in Navi Mumbai, India proved its mettle on the global stage. Internationally, the world saw the dawn of a 'Trump 2.0' era, a historic shift in the Vatican, and a global economy reshaped by protectionism. As the dust settles on 12 months of geopolitical shifts, sporting triumphs, and scientific leaps, we look back at a year that challenged our resilience and redefined our future. This is 2025: The Year of Grit and Glory.

If 2024 was about "The Year of Elections," 2025 has been the "Year of the Great Realignment." We saw old alliances tested by trade wars, new leaders taking the stage from the Vatican to Tokyo, and India asserting itself as a military and economic powerhouse.

National Security & Geopolitics

The most defining event of the year was the brief but intense military confrontation in May.

Operation Sindoor (May 7–10): Following a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, India launched precision strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan. This led to a 4-day aerial and border conflict—the largest such engagement in years—before a ceasefire was reached.

The U.S.-India Tariff Crisis: The 50% Shock: In August, the Trump administration increased tariffs on Indian goods to a staggering 50%. This was a combination of a 25% "reciprocal" tariff and an additional 25% penalty specifically targeting India's continued imports of Russian oil.

Sector Winners & Losers: * Worst Hit: Textiles, Gems & Jewellery, and Leather sectors saw order cancellations (Tiruppur's garment hub alone lost Rs 7,000 crore in winter orders).

Resilient Sectors: Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductors, and Electronics were largely exempted to protect U.S. supply chains. In fact, Indian smartphone exports surged by 50.5%.

The "China Card": Facing U.S. pressure, India pragmatically "thawed" its relationship with China at the SCO Summit to diversify trade, while simultaneously increasing energy imports from the U.S. to negotiate a tariff roll-back. On the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin, PM Modi and President Xi Jinping signaled a "cautious normalization" of ties, focusing on border stabilization despite lingering disputes.

India becomes world's 4th largest economy: As the year 2025 concludes, the global and Indian narratives have been dominated by a dramatic "Trade War" and major scientific leaps. While the world grappled with 50% tariffs and shifting popes, India cemented its position as the world's 4th largest economy, surpassing Japan.

Sports: A Landmark Year for Women

2025 will be remembered as the year women's sports took center stage in India.

Maiden World Cup Glory: A New Era for Women November 2, 2025, will be remembered forever as the day India won its first-ever Women’s Cricket World Cup, signaling the permanent rise of women's sports in the national consciousness. The Indian Women’s Cricket Team made history in Navi Mumbai, defeating South Africa to lift their first-ever ICC Women’s ODI World Cup.

India clinch maiden Women’s T20 World Cup for Blind: The Indian women’s blind cricket team scripted history by winning the first-ever Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind after a dominant seven-wicket victory against Nepal in the final held in Colombo. The success marked a perfect campaign where India remained unbeaten, demonstrating complete dominance throughout the tournament.

Champions Trophy Victory: Earlier in the year (March), the Indian Men’s team triumphed in the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai, defeating New Zealand.

Individual Milestones:

Neeraj Chopra finally breached the legendary 90m mark in javelin.

Divya Deshmukh became the FIDE Women’s World Cup Champion at just 19.

D. Gukesh solidified his legacy as the World Chess Champion.

Domestic Challenges & Tragedies

The year saw several incidents that sparked national debates on public safety and infrastructure.

The "Year of Stampedes": Major crowd crushes occurred at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Jan 29), the New Delhi Railway Station (Feb 15), and tragically during the RCB IPL victory parade in Bengaluru (June 4).

Ahmedabad Plane Crash (June 12): Air India flight AI 171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, claiming 242 lives. It was one of the deadliest aviation accidents in Indian history.

Cyber Warfare: India faced a massive surge in cyberattacks, including a 19-hour DDoS attack on the President’s website and multiple probes into the national power grid during the May military crisis.

Science & Technology

ISRO Milestones: 2025 was a "Golden Year" for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and a transformative one for deep-space exploration.

The 100th Launch: On January 29, ISRO marked its 100th launch from Sriharikota. Although the NVS-02 satellite faced technical glitches in orbit, the milestone solidified India’s launch reliability.

Axiom-4 mission: Despite the failure of the EOS-09 satellite in May, India celebrated Shubhanshu Shukla becoming the second Indian national to go to space as part of the Axiom-4 mission to the ISS in June.

NISAR Launch: On July 30, the ISRO-NASA joint satellite NISAR was launched, marking a high point in Indo-US scientific collaboration despite the trade tensions.

Spadex Success: In April, ISRO successfully demonstrated autonomous docking and undocking in space—a critical technology for building India's own space station.

Nuclear Sector Reform: The SHANTI Bill was passed, opening the nuclear energy sector to private participation for the first time.

BlueBird Block-2: On December 24, India successfully launched a next-generation US communication satellite BlueBird Block-2 onboard its heaviest vehicle LVM3-M6 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.The Bluebird Block-2 mission is part of a global LEO (Low Earth Orbit) constellation to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity through satellite. This constellation would enable 4G and 5G voice and video calls, texts, streaming and data for everyone, everywhere at all times.

Global Geopolitics & Leadership

The geopolitical landscape was reshaped by new leaders and a more transactional style of international diplomacy. In 2025, the world witnessed a period of profound transition, defined by a "Trump 2.0" foreign policy, historic shifts in religious and political leadership, and a series of devastating natural disasters that tested global resilience.

The "Trump Effect": Following his inauguration, President Donald Trump dominated global headlines with a series of high-stakes moves, including a contentious meeting with President Zelenskyy in the Oval Office (Feb 28). This encounter led to a temporary suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine, forcing European allies to rapidly recalibrate their defense strategies.

Historic "Firsts" in Governance: *Japan: Sanae Takaichi became the country’s first female Prime Minister in October.

The Vatican: For the first time in history, an American Pope was elected. Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost took the name Leo XIV in May, signaling a major shift in the Catholic Church's center of gravity.

Fall of the Assad Regime: A major turning point in Middle Eastern history occurred with the unexpected collapse of the Bashar al-Assad government in Syria, ending decades of rule and triggering a new era of regional uncertainty.

European Shifts: Friedrich Merz became the Chancellor of Germany in May, while Mark Carney (former Governor of the Bank of England/Canada) took over as Prime Minister of Canada following Justin Trudeau’s resignation in March.

Putin's visit to India: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s December 4–5, 2025 visit to Delhi for the 23rd India Russia Annual Summit, marked a significant reinforcement of the long-standing strategic partnership between Moscow and Delhi. During Putin’s visit, top-level talks with Prime Minister Modi covered trade, energy, defence and technology, while both sides pledged to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors and lay out a roadmap to expand bilateral ties through 2030.

Global Conflicts & Security

While some long-standing wars reached a stalemate, new flashpoints emerged.

Gaza & Israel: A UN commission of inquiry made a landmark finding of genocide regarding Israel's actions in Gaza. While a brief ceasefire was reached in January, it collapsed in March, leading to renewed aerial bombardments.

The Russia-Ukraine War: The conflict entered its fourth year. Despite peace negotiations involving the U.S. and Russia, Ukraine launched Operation Spiderweb, a massive drone strike that reportedly damaged over 40 Russian aircraft in a single night.

Coups in Africa & South America: The year saw a resurgence of instability with a military coup in Madagascar (October) and a major political upheaval in Bolivia, where the long-dominant MAS party lost nearly all its seats.

Climate & Natural Disasters

2025 was one of the most destructive years on record for natural catastrophes.

Hurricane Melissa (October): This Category 5 storm became the defining disaster of the year, slamming into Jamaica with 185 mph winds and causing catastrophic flooding across the Caribbean.

Asian Earthquakes: A massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and Southeast Asia, while another devastating quake in Afghanistan claimed over 2,200 lives in the eastern part of the country.

California Wildfires: Los Angeles and surrounding areas suffered through the most destructive fire season in their history, with the Eaton and Palisades fires destroying thousands of homes.

Culture & Technology

Space Exploration: Commercial spaceflight reached a milestone with Firefly Aerospace's successful soft landing on the Moon and the Axiom-4 mission, which saw the first Polish and second Indian astronauts reach the ISS.

The "No Kings" Protests: In June and October, millions of people worldwide took to the streets in coordinated protests against the global rise of authoritarianism, marking some of the largest single-day demonstrations in history.

AI Governance: The European Union's AI Act officially came into effect in August, establishing the world's first comprehensive "code of practice" for artificial intelligence companies.