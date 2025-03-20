Bijapur: In a major operation against Maoists, security personnel gunned down 22 members of the banned outfit in two separate encounters in neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

In the forests near the Bijapur-Dantewada border, under the Gangaloor Police limits, 18 Maoists were killed during an exchange of fire. Search operations are ongoing to determine, if there are any more casualties in the area.

In a separate encounter in Kanker district, security forces neutralised four Maoists.

According to official sources, the operation was carried out by a joint team comprising the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) 210, and the Special Task Force (STF). The official sources added one personnel of DRG was martyred during the operation.