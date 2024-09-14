New Delhi: Continuing an upward trajectory, 22.53 lakh new workers were enrolled under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme in the month of July, up from 21.67 lakh enrolled in June, thus ensuring social security to more workers.

The year-on-year (YoY) analysis showed a growth of 13.32 per cent in net registrations compared to July 2023.

The provisional payroll data of ESIC revealed that 10.84 lakh young employees upto the age group of 25 (around 48 per cent of the total registrations) constituted new registrations in July.

While 4.65 lakh female employees enrolled in the ESI Scheme in July, 56,467 new establishments were registered under the ESI scheme, according to data from the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicated that net enrolment of female members has been 4.65 lakh in July.

The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise.

As per the data, a total of 71 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of July, which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

In the month of June, 10.58 lakh young employees up to the age group of 25 years constituted new registrations. According to the data, 13,483 new establishments were registered under the ESIC scheme. The gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicated that net enrolment of female members has been 4.32 lakh in June.

In May, 23.05 lakh new employees were added in the ESIC scheme, which represented a growth of 14 per cent in net registrations compared to the same month last year.

(IANS)