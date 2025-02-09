Bhopal: A 23-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest while she was dancing during a marriage function at a resort in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.

The deceased has been identified as Parinita Jain, a resident of Indore, who had come to Vidisha to attend the marriage function of her cousin's sister.

A video surfaced on social media showed that Parinita was dancing on stage during the 'haldi' function where more than 200 guests were present.

A viral video showed while Parinita was dancing to a Bollywood song 'lehra ke balkha ke', she collapsed all of a sudden on stage on Saturday night.

It came to light when the video of the incident surfaced on social media.

Family members, who are doctors and were present at the function, tried to give her CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), however, she didn't respond.

She was immediately rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Parinita, who was a MBA graduate was living with her parents in Indore's South Tukoganj.

According to official information, one of her younger brothers also died of a heart attack at the age of 12.

However, this is not the first such incident when people dancing to music tunes collapsed and died in Madhya Pradesh.

In October last year, a 15-year-old boy died of cardiac arrest while he was playing cricket in Agar-Malwa district.

Similarly, a 73-year-old man suffered a heart attack and died on the spot while dancing on stage during a yoga programme in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. (IANS)