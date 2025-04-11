New Delhi: A special NIA court on Friday remanded Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the key conspirator in the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, to 18-day custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The development follows Rana’s extradition from the United States, marking a significant step in India’s long-standing efforts to bring him to justice. Rana, 64, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin who had been residing in Chicago, was flown to New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on a special flight from Los Angeles.

The aircraft was escorted by officials from the NIA and the National Security Guard (NSG), and included senior officers involved in the case. Upon his arrival in the capital, Rana was formally arrested by the NIA team after completion of all legal formalities. The NIA, in a statement, confirmed that Rana’s extradition was the result of “years of sustained and concerted efforts” by Indian authorities. He had been in US judicial custody following the initiation of extradition proceedings under the India-US Extradition Treaty. The process involved multiple legal battles in American courts, including an emergency appeal to the US Supreme Court, all of which were ultimately rejected.

The agency acknowledged the “active assistance” of several American institutions, including the US Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, the US Marshals Service, the FBI’s Legal Attache in New Delhi, and the US State Department’s legal office. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs also played critical roles in pursuing Rana’s surrender warrant and coordinating efforts with their US counterparts.

Indian intelligence agencies worked closely with the NIA throughout the extradition process. Rana’s extradition and arrest are being viewed as a significant development in India's ongoing mission to hold accountable all those involved in the planning and execution of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which claimed 166 lives and left hundreds injured.

The NIA is expected to interrogate Rana to gather more insights into the conspiracy and uncover links to other individuals involved in the attack.

(IANS)