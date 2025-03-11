Jaipur: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of three students and left 24 others injured when a Volvo bus carrying students from the National Law University (NLU) Jodhpur overturned near Laldas Ji Maharaj Dham in Nagaur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday morning, officials said. The accident occurred around 5.30 a.m. near Burdi Phante when the bus, en route from Chandigarh to Jodhpur, collided with a trailer. The impact of the collision was so severe that the bus overturned, leading to multiple casualties. The deceased students have been identified as Harshit, Aarushi, and Aarav, all residents of Jodhpur.

Following the accident, emergency responders and local authorities rushed to the scene, and the injured students were immediately transported to JLN Hospital in Nagaur for medical treatment. Hospital officials stated that several students had sustained serious injuries, while others were undergoing treatment for minor wounds. Police from Surpalia station confirmed the details, stating that the collision's intensity led to the bus overturning, causing major damage.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash, including possible over-speeding or driver fatigue. Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a high-speed car overturned on Bikaner Road around 1.30 a.m. on Monday night, resulting in the deaths of four youths. Police officials are probing both accidents to determine the exact causes and ensure road safety measures are enforced. Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal in a post on X said, “The death of Sushil Jat, Mehram Jat, Mahendra Jat and Revantram Jat, residents of Barani, in an accident where a car overturned near Barani near Nagaur late last night is very sad and heart-breaking.

Mahendra and Dinesh, who were injured in this accident are being treated in Bikaner. Doctors there have been directed to provide them with better treatment. May God give the departed souls peace and speedy recovery to the injured.”

(IANS)