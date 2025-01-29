Prayagraj: At least 30 people have lost their lives in the stampede that occurred at the Maha Kumbh mela today, said a senior police official.

DIG Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna told a news agency identity of 25 people have been confirmed whereas remaining five are yet to be established.

Sharing information on the unidentified deceased devotees, he said that they are from Assam, Gujarat and Karnataka.

The stampede took place between 1 AM and 2 AM today.

About 90 people were taken to the hospital through ambulances. Of them, 30 persons died. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Official sources said a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya which led to a stampede and many were injured.

Talking about the Uttar Pradesh government’s efforts in salvaging the situation post stampede, the police official said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made an appeal to the saints, seers, Akharas and Mahamandaleshwars to postpone their dip by a few hours.

Notably, 'Mauni Amavasya' is the one of most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, falling on Magh Krishna Amavasya. It is believed that on this day, the water of holy river turns into ‘Amrit’. The bath on this day is traditionally performed in silence. (With Agency Inputs)