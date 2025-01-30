Bhubaneswar: A massive fire broke out at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh today.

Several tents were engulfed by the flames that erupted at Sector-22 of Prayagraj.

On being informed, the Fire Brigade personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. However, quite a few tents were reduced to ashes due to the inferno.

According to authorities, there was no causalities due to the fire.

The fire incident was reported from Maha Kumbh-2025 just a day after a stampede that killed at least 30 people at the religious gathering.

It is worth mentioning here that a fire had erupted at Maha Kumbh on January 19.

Around a dozen tents were gutted by the flames at Sector-19 of Prayagraj.