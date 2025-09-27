New Delhi: In the high-profile BMW accident case that led to the death of a senior Ministry of Finance official, accused Gaganpreet Kaur has been granted bail by the Patiala House Court.

The bail was granted on a ₹1 lakh bond along with two sureties of the same amount. The court also directed Kaur to surrender her passport as a condition of release.

Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg, who is hearing the case, had reserved the verdict on Thursday after hearing preliminary arguments regarding Kaur’s bail plea.

Gaganpreet Kaur, 38, faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and reckless driving. Her judicial custody was extended for 14 days on Saturday morning before she was produced in court, as her earlier custody period had ended.

The accident occurred earlier this month in the Dhaula Kuan area, where Kaur allegedly rammed her BMW into a motorcycle, critically injuring Navjot Singh, a senior Ministry of Finance officer, who later died, and causing grievous injuries to his wife.

The prosecution raised concerns the victims were not taken to the nearest hospital, despite several being available nearby. Instead, they were transported to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, North Delhi, allegedly owned by a relative of Kaur, suggesting a possible attempt to tamper with medical evidence or evade proper scrutiny.

CCTV footage from the day of the incident was submitted by the Investigating Officer and reviewed by the magistrate. The footage is expected to play a key role in establishing the sequence of events leading to the crash.

The case has drawn significant public attention due to the high-profile victim and concerns over timely and fair justice.