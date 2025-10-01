New Delhi: Ladakh administration on Tuesday said that the allegations of victimisation of individuals, especially Sonam Wangchuk, are baseless as the action taken against him (Sonam Wangchuk) is based on credible inputs and documents.

In an official statement, the administration dismissed the allegations as “baseless,” asserting that actions taken by law enforcement agencies are based on credible inputs and documents.

“There is no question of witch-hunting or smoke screen,” the statement reads, urging that investigations be allowed to proceed impartially.

The administration highlighted ongoing investigations into financial irregularities and foreign currency violations by the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL).

It claimed that HIAL, despite not being a recognised university, has been issuing degrees, thereby jeopardising the future of students. Additionally, the institute allegedly failed to disclose foreign funds in its financial statements.

The statement also addressed the cancellation of SECMOL’s FCRA registration, citing multiple violations.

Authorities emphasised that legal avenues remain open for the organisation to appeal the decision.

Regarding Sonam Wangchuk’s recent hunger strike and public statements, the administration accused him of making provocative remarks, including references to Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, and allegedly inciting youth against peaceful methods. It also cited a June 2025 video on his YouTube channel where Wangchuk reportedly spoke of an “Arab Spring”-style revolution and suggested self-immolation as a form of protest.

The administration criticised Wangchuk’s conduct during the Anshan protest, stating that he failed to pacify the crowd and left the venue discreetly when tensions escalated.

It further noted that the government had announced a meeting date with Ladakh leaders and expressed flexibility. Yet, Wangchuk continued his hunger strike, which the administration described as “irresponsible” and politically motivated.

The statement concluded by affirming that grounds for detention had been duly served to Wangchuk and appealed for calm, emphasising the need to let the law take its course.

“We are confident that together we will bring back normalcy in the peace-loving Leh Township and continue with our dialogue process,” it said.

The administration stated that during an interview on September 11, 2025, at NDS Park, he said that the youth claim they do not want peace and that Mahatma Gandhi's path is not necessary. People are not scared of the security forces deployed, and if people come out worse, it may happen.

It said that before starting his Anshan, Sonam Wangchuk suggested (Sept 09, 2025) that people wear masks, caps and hoodies, etc., while participating in the protest, citing COVID as an excuse, though there is no sign of the spread of COVID in Ladakh.

