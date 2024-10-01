Mumbai: In a shocker, Bollywood actor and ruling Shiv Sena member Govinda Ahuja was injured after his licensed pistol reportedly misfired when he was cleaning it at his Juhu home here on Tuesday morning, police officials said. As per preliminary information, the incident occurred when the actor was purportedly sprucing up the weapon while getting ready to leave home for some assignments, at around 5.15 a.m.

At that time, the weapon reportedly misfired a bullet injuring his leg, and a bleeding Govinda was immediately rushed to the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu for treatment where his condition is reported to be stable. Shiv Sena National Spokesperson Krishna Hegde said the unfortunate incident happened in the actor's home, and more details are awaited. "We have learnt that he was cleaning the pistol when it misfired and injured him. We are very concerned for his health and hope that he recovers soon," a worried Hegde told IANS.

The Juhu Police Station is making preliminary inquiries into the matter though the actor's family has not officially commented on the incident, which sent ripples in political circles. A former Congress MP from Mumbai North, Govinda, raised heads when he abruptly decided to join the ruling ally Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in March. However, he had made it clear that he was not keen on electoral politics but would contribute in many other ways including as a star campaigner, and had canvassed for many party nominees during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Incidentally, 60-year-old Govinda is also expected to be the Shiv Sena's much-coveted, crowd-puller, charismatic speaker even for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections due in November.

(IANS)