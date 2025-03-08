New Delhi: The advertising and marketing landscape is undergoing a seismic shift, powered by the relentless march of technological innovation. To acknowledge and celebrate this transformation, ad:tech New Delhi unveiled the inaugural ad:tech Honours, a prestigious awards initiative recognizing the pioneers and visionaries driving excellence in marketing technology. This milestone event, held on March 6th at the ad:tech New Delhi event at Yashobhoomi, in collaboration with the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, convened industry luminaries to pay tribute to the individuals and organizations reshaping the future of tech-driven marketing. For the first time, the transformative power of marketing technology was celebrated on a grand scale, marking a pivotal moment in the industry's evolution.

Recognising Innovation and Leadership in Marketing Technology

For over 14 years, ad:tech New Delhi has been at the forefront of conversations around digital transformation in marketing. This year, ad:tech New Delhi has expanded its impact by introducing ad:tech Honours, recognising pioneers who have redefined brand engagement, customer experience, and business growth through groundbreaking technology. These awards aim to inspire the industry and set new benchmarks for digital excellence across multiple marketing disciplines.

A Strategic Collaboration with the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter

The credibility and prestige of the ad:tech Honours are further strengthened by its collaboration with the International Advertising Association (IAA), a globally renowned organisation dedicated to advancing the interests of the marketing and communications industry. Through its expertise and rigorous evaluation processes, ad:tech and the IAA India Chapter ensure that these awards set an industry gold standard in recognising technology and innovation in marketing.

Celebrating Technological Achievements in Marketing

As technology continues to redefine the marketing ecosystem, ad:tech Honours acknowledges excellence in:

● Marketing Automation/Marketing Cloud

● Data, Analytics & Intelligence

● Social Media

● Conversational Marketing

● Retail Media/eCommerce

● Influencer Marketing

● AI Interventions in Marketing

● Performance Marketing

● Innovation

From established industry veterans to emerging disruptors, the awards spotlight those leveraging cutting-edge technology to create impactful marketing solutions.

Honouring the Best in Marketing Technology

This year’s winners were selected from a highly competitive pool of nominees, with categories covering diverse facets of technology in marketing:

🏆 Marketing Automation/Marketing Cloud – [The Trade Desk]

🏆 Data Analytics & Intelligence – [Integral Ad Science, ARM Worldwide, Kantar]

🏆 Social Media– [Publicis, Digitas]

🏆 Conversational Marketing– [Gupshup]

🏆 Retail Media/eCommerce– [Publicis, Criteo India]

🏆 Influencer Marketing– [Social Beat - Samsonite]

🏆 AI Interventions in Marketing – [Tyroo]

🏆 Performance Marketing– [Publicis, The Trade Desk, ARM Worldwide, Trackier]

🏆 Innovation– [MindLink., Virus+ve]

🏆 Scaled Innovation– [Vition, Sinch]

Shaping the Future of Technology in Advertising and Marketing

As marketing continues its technology-driven evolution, the ad:tech Honours will stand as a beacon of inspiration, innovation, and excellence. The winners represent the cutting edge of the industry, setting new standards for leveraging technology in marketing.

“Technology is no longer just a tool—it is the driving force behind modern marketing success. These awards celebrate the visionaries shaping this future,” said Jaswant Singh, Country Managing Director of ad:tech India. “We hope the ad:tech Honours will inspire even greater innovation and set new industry benchmarks in the years to come.”

Neena Dasgupta, IAA Mancom Member and CEO & Founder of The Salt Inc. Consulting, aptly stated, “We always celebrate campaigns, the creative, the people; now we are taking a pause to celebrate the platforms and technologies that make it happen!”

Abhishek Karnani, President, International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter, added, “The IAA is committed to fostering conversations, advancing skills, and leveraging AI to empower the industry. We are proud to partner with ad:tech for the Honours Awards, celebrating innovation in advertising and marketing. Congratulations to the winners, and a heartfelt thanks to our supporters, jury, and the dedicated efforts of the entire ad:tech team.”