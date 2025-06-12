Ahmedabad: In the aftermath of the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, in Ahmedabad, the airline has issued a dedicated passenger helpline — 1800 5691 444 — to assist families and provide information.

The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian, and 7 Portuguese nationals. Additionally, 12 crew members, including two pilots, were also on board at the time of the crash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, instructing them to visit Ahmedabad and ensure all possible support to those affected.

Following the incident, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad has suspended all flight operations until further notice.

Reports confirm former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaybhai Ramniklalbhai Rupani was among the passengers. He was seated in seat number 12.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain (LTC) with 8,200 hours of flying experience, while the co-pilot had 1,100 hours of experience.

As per Air Traffic Control (ATC) records, the flight departed from Runway 23 at 13:39 IST (08:09 UTC). Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft issued a MAYDAY call, after which all communication ceased. Moments later, the aircraft crashed just outside the airport perimeter. Witnesses reported seeing heavy black smoke rising from the crash site, the DGCA confirmed.