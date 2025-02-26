New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is driving a transformative shift in India's judiciary and law enforcement, enhancing efficiency, accessibility and decision-making, according to the government. By integrating AI into judicial processes, case management, legal research, and law enforcement, India is streamlining operations, reducing delays, and making justice more accessible to all. The government has allocated a total of Rs 7,210 crore for the e-Courts Phase III project, reflecting a strong commitment to judicial digital transformation.

Within this budget, Rs 53.57 crore is specifically earmarked for the integration of AI and Blockchain technologies across High Courts in India. This financial commitment underscores the importance of leveraging advanced technology to achieve greater efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in the judicial system, said Ministry of Law and Justice. The judiciary faces longstanding challenges such as case backlogs, language barriers, and the need for digital modernisation. AI-powered technologies—including Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), and Predictive Analytics are now being leveraged to automate administrative tasks, improve case tracking, and enhance crime prevention. “Initiatives like e-Courts Project Phase III, AI-assisted legal translation, predictive policing, and AI-driven legal chatbots are reshaping the legal landscape, making processes faster, smarter, and more transparent,” according to the ministry.

AI-driven tools are now deployed for smart scheduling, case prioritization, and proactive backlog reduction. These systems use predictive analytics to forecast potential delays and adjournments, ensuring that judicial resources are optimally allocated for timely case resolution. Advanced AI-powered tools assist judges and lawyers by streamlining legal research, identifying relevant case precedents, and summarising judgments. This technology not only expedites the research process but also enhances the quality and consistency of legal documentation. With sustained government investment and regulatory oversight, AI has the potential to make India's justice system faster, more accessible, and transparent for all citizens.

(IANS)