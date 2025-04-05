New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has strongly opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill passed by Parliament. The outfit has claimed that it severely ‘threatens Islamic values, Shariah, and the core principles of the Indian Constitution’.

The AIMPLB has declared its intention to launch a nationwide protest campaign, asserting that these amendments undermine the rights and freedoms of Muslims in the country.

The AIMPLB released a statement condemning the amendments as a direct attack on religious, cultural, and communal harmony, and also on the structure of the Constitution. The Board accused certain political parties of backing the BJP’s communal agenda, thus ‘exposing their false claims’ of secularism.

In a statement, the AIMPLB expressed: "These amendments violate Islamic teachings, religious freedoms, and the basic values enshrined in our Constitution. The support extended by some political parties to the BJP's divisive agenda highlights the disingenuous nature of their secular claims."

The Board revealed plans to spearhead a nationwide movement, in collaboration with various religious, community-based, and social groups, which will continue until the amendments are fully repealed.

AIMPLB reassured the Muslim community across India, urging them to remain hopeful and patient. The Board promised that its leadership would not hesitate to make any sacrifices for this cause and that a strong, constitutional movement would be initiated to oppose the changes.

It also noted that this struggle would involve all justice-seeking forces across the nation.

"The leadership will not shy away from any sacrifice in this cause and will join hands with others who seek justice, initiating a powerful movement within the constitutional framework," the statement added.

Maulana Muhammad Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi, the General Secretary of AIMPLB, elaborated on the Board's strategy to fight the bill. He said that the Board would not only seek legal action through the Supreme Court to challenge these amendments, but also engage in peaceful protests, including demonstrations, symbolic actions like wearing black armbands, and conducting public discussions and media briefings.

The AIMPLB's statement also detailed plans for mass protests across various regions, with symbolic arrests in state capitals and demonstrations at the district level.

"Muslim leaders will engage in symbolic arrests in every state capital, and district-level protests will follow. At the conclusion of these protests, formal petitions will be presented to the President and Home Minister through local authorities."

The initial phase of the movement will focus on raising awareness about the effects of the amendments on Waqf properties and constitutional rights, under the theme

"Save Waqf, Save the Constitution".

This phase will span a week, from one Friday to the next, and will primarily include discussions aimed at dispelling the false narratives being spread by the government and other sectarian groups.

"During this period, several initiatives will be undertaken, including roundtable discussions with citizens, intended to counter the misinformation and propaganda being pushed by the government and divisive elements, providing logical facts in response," AIMPLB stated.

The protest campaign will also feature large-scale demonstrations in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Patna, with the first major gathering scheduled to take place at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi.

"Protests will be held in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada, Malappuram, Patna, Ranchi, Malerkotla, and Lucknow," the statement said.

The initial protests will continue until Eid al-Adha, with plans for the next phase to be determined afterward.

In his appeal to the Muslim community, especially the youth, the Board's General Secretary urged them to stay calm and determined in their opposition. He advised them to avoid acting impulsively or allowing emotions to guide their actions, as this could offer an opening for disruptive forces.

The Board also stressed the importance of keeping the campaign well-organised and peaceful, and to follow the leadership's guidance closely.

(IANS)