Kolkata: An Air India Flight from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata was halted at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata early Tuesday morning after a technical snag was detected in one of its engines. The flight (AI-180) landed at Kolkata Airport at around 12.45 a.m. It was supposed to take off for Mumbai at 2 a.m. and land at Mumbai airport at 4.50 a.m.

However, the flight could not take off from Kolkata Airport in time because of technical snags detected in one of its engines. Finally, at around 5.20 a.m., the captain of the flight requested the passengers to disembark from the flight. The captain also informed the passengers that the decision was being taken in the interest of flight safety. After the passenger disembarked, the plane was taken to the airport tarmac.

Thereafter, the members of the ground staff and the technical staff started checking the technical difficulties arising in one of the engines of the plane. All the passengers are reportedly safe. As per the last report available, AI-180 is still at Kolkata Airport undergoing technical checks. An alternative flight is reportedly being arranged for the passengers travelling by AI-180. To recall, on June 12, an Air India flight crashed en route from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport. It crashed into a hostel of doctors, moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, killing all but one passenger.

Again this week, Air India Express flight IX 1511 was detected with a fault before departing from Hindon Airport in Uttar Pradesh for Kolkata. The error was discovered when the pilot was preparing to take off from the runway. The plane was stuck on the runway for about an hour due to the turbulence. However, the plane later departed for its destination. Now, on early Tuesday morning, AI-180 could not take off from Kolkata Airport following technical snags in one of its engines.

