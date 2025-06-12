Ahmedabad: Air India flight AI171 en route from Ahmedabad to London’s Gatwick Airport crashed just minutes after takeoff on Thursday afternoon, prompting the closure of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport for all operations.

As a precautionary measure, the Ahmedabad airport has suspended all flight operations until further notice. “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport is currently non-operational. All arrivals and departures are temporarily suspended,” said an airport spokesperson.

Air India has released a dedicated hotline number -- 1800 5691 444 -- for families and friends to receive updates about passengers. So far, no official confirmation has been issued regarding casualties or survivors. However, multiple visuals from the site show severe damage to buildings and the aircraft’s fuselage embedded into a hostel structure.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers, took off from Ahmedabad at 1.38 p.m. and crashed five minutes later into a residential locality in Meghani Nagar, just outside the airport perimeter. The crash resulted in thick black smoke engulfing the area and widespread panic among local residents.

The flight was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a senior pilot with 8,200 flying hours, and First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 hours.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the aircraft issued a “Mayday” call moments after takeoff, after which radio contact was lost. Initial assessments suggest the possibility of multiple bird hits leading to engine failure, but officials stress that a detailed investigation will determine the exact cause.

The DGCA, in an official statement, said: “The aircraft crashed into a residential area five minutes after takeoff. A team comprising Assistant Directors of Airworthiness and a Flight Operations Inspector were already present in Ahmedabad and are collecting information at the site.”

Emergency response teams, including seven fire engines and three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units from Gandhinagar, swiftly reached the site.

Three additional NDRF teams are being moved in from Vadodara to assist with rescue and relief efforts. Air India confirmed the crash on social media, stating: "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, June 12, 2025. We are ascertaining details and will provide updates as soon as possible." The airline added that it is fully cooperating with the investigating authorities. According to flight tracker Flightradar24, the aircraft bore the registration VT-ANB and had earlier flown from Delhi to Ahmedabad the same day.

The passenger manifest, accessed by India Today, lists 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian. Among the passengers was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu is en route to Ahmedabad to assess the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the matter and directed authorities to initiate urgent rescue and relief measures.

Further updates are awaited as investigation and rescue operations continue.

(IANS)