New Delhi: Air India on Thursday advised passengers to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure as India-Pakistan conflict escalated further.

In a post on social media platform X, the carrier said that in view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, "passengers across India are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding".

"Check-in closes 75 minutes before departure," the airline added.

The advisory came after aerial attacks by Pakistan targeting Jammu as well as several military stations near the western border, were successfully foiled by India’s air defence systems.

The attempted strike, involving drones and missiles, triggered blackouts and sirens across several areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Authorities urged residents to remain indoors and vigilant as emergency protocols were activated. India has reportedly undertaken retaliatory action in the wake of the attacks.

Earlier in the day, domestic carriers cancelled around 430 flights on Thursday, which is nearly three per cent of the total scheduled flights in the country, as 27 airports remain shut till May 10.

The affected airports include Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Halwara, Pathankot, Bhuntar, Shimla, Gaggal, Dharamsala, Kishangarh, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Mundra, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Kandla, Keshod, Bhuj, Gwalior, and Hindon.

Now, some more airports have been added to the list due to heightened tensions.

On Wednesday, more than 300 flights were cancelled, and operations at 21 airports across northern and western India were suspended.

In a post on X, Air India said its contact centres are currently experiencing high call volumes. It also said that it is grateful for the selfless service and dedication of our military and defence personnel.

(IANS)