New Delhi: The all-party meeting, called by the Centre to impress upon the Opposition leaders about ‘Operation Sindoor’, has begun in the national capital.

During the meeting, the Centre is expected to brief all parties about how Indian armed forces conducted precision military strikes on terror targets across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan, including Lashkar-e-Toiba's headquarters in Muridke and major terror training sites in Bahawalpur.

The meeting apparently comes at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, speaking to the media, said that it is essential to keep all political parties in confidence about the Army’s actions against Pakistan. He said they have been asked by PM Modi to inform the Opposition about how the Armed Forces led India’s fight against terror.

The meeting is likely to be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah. Opposition leaders will be briefed about the objectives of the Army’s operation, the targets that were hit, its strategic and security impact and also about the country’s readiness to retaliate if Pakistan resorts to any misadventure.

However, prior to the meeting, Congress leaders raised questions about the PM’s absence from the all-party meet, stating that his presence will only add value and also signal that the leader of the nation is taking everyone along.

However, it has been rubbished by the BJP as it said that the Prime Minister has already shown the world India’s rightful retaliation to Pakistan’s terror antics.

On Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, flanked by two women officers, briefed the nation about the Army executing the military strikes with precision and avenging the Pahalgam terror attack by destroying terror bases and neutralising terrorists across the border.

India has emphasised that the action was not escalatory but a calculated and proportionate response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 civilians, including a Nepali national, were killed. "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," the government said in a statement.

(IANS)