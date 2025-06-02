Kota: ALLEN Career Institute Kota has once again reaffirmed its status as the nation's premier coaching institute for engineering entrance exams. This year, ALLEN’s classroom student Rajit Gupta has secured All India Rank 1 in JEE Advanced 2025, making not just the institute but also Kota city proud.

Joining him in the top ranks are fellow ALLEN classroom students:

1. Saksham Jindal – AIR 2

2. Akshat Chaurasia – AIR 6

3. Devesh P. Bhaiya – AIR 8

Rajit, a resident of Kota, had earlier secured AIR 16 in JEE Main 2025 and scored 100 percentile. Speaking about his preparation, he shared, “I never followed a strict schedule. I only studied when I felt focused, but I made sure it was quality study. ALLEN’s mentorship and study material helped me build strong fundamentals.”

AIR 2 holder Saksham Jindal, from Hisar, Haryana, praised ALLEN's structured approach, saying, “The weekly tests, doubt-solving sessions, and motivating environment of Kota helped me stay on track. The competition here is healthy and inspiring.”

With four students in the top 10 ranks, ALLEN Kota has once again proved to be the undisputed leader in IIT-JEE preparation.