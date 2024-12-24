Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police interrogated Tollywood actor Allu Arjun for more than three-and-half hours in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case on Tuesday.

The Pushpa star left for his residence from Chikkadpally Police Station around 3 p.m. amid tight security. Investigating officers grilled the actor in the presence of his lawyer. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Akshansh Yadav led the police team which examined him. Assistant Commissioner of Police L. Ramesh Kumar and Inspector Raju Naik were also present during the questioning.

The police officers are believed to have quizzed him about the new CCTV evidence which surfaced with regard to the December 4 incident at Sandhya Theatre during the premier show of "Pusha 2: The Rule".

Allu Arjun was reportedly questioned based on a 10-minute video prepared by police compiling CCTV footage of the incident and also the statements made by him after his release from jail and also on December 21. It was immediately unclear if the police had asked Allu Arjun to appear for interrogation again.

Earlier, amid tight security, the national award-winning actor reached Chikkadpally Police Station around 11 a.m. The police on Monday issued a notice to the actor, directing him to appear before them for further questioning.

The Police had made tight security at the police station and imposed restrictions around the police station. Allu Arjun's father Allu Arvind, other family members his lawyers also reached the police station. A woman died and her son was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premier show of "Puspha 2: The Rule" and the theatre management, Allu Arjun, and his team were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The "Pushpa.." star, who is listed by police as accused number 11, was arrested on December 13. His statement was recorded at Chikkadpally Police Station and he was later produced in a city court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days. However, the same day the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks. The actor was released from Chanchalguda Jail the next day.

The fresh notice to Allu Arjun came amid reports that the police are planning to approach the High Court to cancel his interim bail.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand had said on Sunday that the police would take the next step in the case after taking legal opinion. The police chief on Sunday also released minute-to-minute CCTV footage of the incident at Sandhya Theatre to debunk Allu Arjun’s claims. The police compiled a 10-minute video to provide a clear account of what had transpired on December 4.

Anand said the video was compiled after analysing 1,000 video clippings.

While speaking in the Assembly on December 21, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had come down heavily on Allu Arjun for visiting the theatre without police permission and conducting a ‘roadshow’ even after the stampede claimed the life of a woman and critically injured her son.

Hours later, Allu Arjun addressed a press conference, terming the allegations as false. He also stated he was hurt over character assassination. However, the police came out with CCTV footage to debunk the actor's claims. (IANS)