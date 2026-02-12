Jammu: The Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), at its 50th meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, on Thursday decided to enhance the accidental insurance cover for registered Amarnath Yatris, service providers and 'Pujaris' from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, strengthening the safety net for stakeholders associated with the annual pilgrimage.

Officials said the decision was taken during the Board meeting presided over by the Lieutenant Governor, who is also the Chairman of the SASB.

The Board also announced that the ‘Pratham Pooja’ for the 2026 pilgrimage will be performed on June 29 on the occasion of ‘Jyeshtha Purnima’. The formal commencement date of the Yatra will be finalised shortly, an official spokesman said.

Lakhs of pilgrims from across the country visit the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine of Amarnath each year, where the naturally formed ice ‘Shivlingam’ is worshipped.

The Yatra is conducted through two routes -- the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The Board approved the installation of a laser and sound show dedicated to ‘Baba Barfani’ in Srinagar and Jammu, aimed at showcasing the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Union Territory.

It also cleared several measures to enhance the overall spiritual experience and convenience of devotees during the forthcoming Yatra.

Besides doubling the accidental insurance cover for registered Yatris, service providers, officials, seasonal workers and Pujaris, the Board discussed and approved welfare measures for SASB employees.

Lt Governor Sinha directed officials to identify suitable locations for installing toilet facilities along the Yatra routes. He also instructed the installation of sheds and rain shelters along the tracks for pilgrims, service providers and security personnel.

The meeting reviewed ongoing infrastructure projects, dissemination of Yatra-related information, insurance cover for ponies, extension of online and pre-paid services, registration procedures, disaster preparedness and mitigation measures, and provisioning of medical facilities.

The Board further deliberated on langar and volunteer services, security and surveillance arrangements, installation of crash barriers and safety railings along vulnerable stretches on both routes, and the progress of works undertaken by various departments, the spokesman said.

The annual Hindu pilgrimage to the Himalayan cave shrine draws devotees from across the country. Upholding a centuries-old tradition, members of the local Muslim community also assist in facilitating the peaceful conduct of the Yatra.