Jammu: This year’s annual Yatra to Amarnath Cave shrine in J&K will start on July 3 and conclude on August 9 coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha chaired the 48th Board meeting of Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan, on Wednesday.

“This year, Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will commence on 3rd July, simultaneously from both the routes, the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district and it will culminate on 9th August 2025 on Raksha Bandhan,” SASB said in a statement.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, D. C. Raina, Kailash Mehra Sadhu, K. N. Rai, Pitambar Lal Gupta, Shailesh Raina and Prof Vishwamurti Shastri, members of the Shrine Board attended the meeting.

The Board proposed various measures and interventions to further improve the facilities and services for the devotees.

Considering the likely increased inflow of pilgrims for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025, the meeting discussed measures for the enhancement of lodgement capacity at centres in Jammu, Srinagar and other locations, operationalisation of Yatri facilitation centres for e-KYC, issuance of RFID cards, on-spot registration of pilgrims at a number of locations including Nowgam and Katra Railway Stations.

It was further discussed that these facilities must also be suitably enhanced at Baltal, Pahalgam, Nunwan, and Pantha Chowk Srinagar, as per the requirement.

Reviewing the progress achieved on various ongoing works undertaken by the line departments, the Lt Governor stressed the need for ensuring adequate arrangements and requisite amenities at various locations en route to Yatra.

He further called for increasing capacity at Yatri Niwas, Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.

The meeting also discussed ongoing projects, dissemination of Yatra-related information, insurance cover to yatris, service providers, ponies; extension of online services by the Shrine Board; widening and maintenance of Yatra Tracks; decongestion measures at Holy Cave and Lower Holy Cave area; Disaster preparedness and mitigation measures; adequate provisioning of Heli services, medical care facilities; Weather Forecasting Infrastructure & Systems, security and surveillance and Digital Pre-paid system for hiring services.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated the Board Members and expressed gratitude for their valuable contribution and continuous guidance in the successful conduct of the yatra.

Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, gave a detailed presentation regarding the arrangements for the Yatra.

Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Nalin Prabhat, DGP; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners (Ganderbal and Anantnag); Additional CEO SASB and senior officers of the UT Administration and Shrine Board also attended the meeting, in person and through virtual mode.

