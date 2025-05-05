New Delhi: In light of heightened tensions with Pakistan and preparations underway in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) instructed several States to conduct mock drills aimed at enhancing civil defence readiness.

Per government sources cited by news agency ANI, the following measures are scheduled to be implemented on May 7:

Operationalization of air raid warning sirens

Training of civilians and students in civil defence protocols to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack

Provision of crash blackout measures

Provision for early camouflaging of vital installations and plants

Updation of evacuation plan and its reherasals

Earlier in the day, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reportedly briefing him on the current security situation and military preparedness, particularly along the western frontier.

Sources said the discussions also covered contingency planning for multi-front conflict scenarios and measures to maintain uninterrupted defence logistics. This meeting follows a series of high-level security reviews the Prime Minister has held with top defence officials.

In a significant development, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with PM Modi and strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, offering full support to India in its ongoing fight against terrorism.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral talks with Japanese Defence Minister General Nakatani, during which Tokyo reiterated its commitment to tackling regional security threats, including terrorism.

On Sunday, PM Modi also met with Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, completing his consultations with the chiefs of all three armed forces as part of efforts to finalise India’s response to the deadly attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

The high-level meetings come amid increasing hostilities along the Line of Control (LoC). The Indian Army reported 11 consecutive days of ceasefire violations by Pakistan. On the night of May 4–5, Pakistani troops allegedly fired unprovoked small arms fire in multiple locations including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Nowshera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor.

Additionally, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also briefed the Prime Minister on the maritime security situation, particularly in the northern Arabian Sea. (With Agency Inputs)