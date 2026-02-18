New Delhi: The Army and the Indian Air Force have been engaged in relentless operations to control forest fires raging in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Helicopters have been conducting continuous water-dropping missions in challenging terrain, while ground teams and specialised equipment support the firefighting efforts.

The Indian Air Force posted on X, “Indian Air Force helicopters are battling wildfires at two fronts, conducting relentless aerial firefighting missions in challenging terrain. At Walong, Arunachal Pradesh, a total of 139,800 litres of water has been dropped, successfully extinguishing the blaze. Simultaneously, operations continue over Dzukou Valley in Nagaland with Mi-17 V5 helicopters drawing water from Padumpokhiri Lake (Dimapur) to battle fires near Japfu Peak amid steep slopes, poor visibility and rarefied air.”

Army troops, together with IAF helicopters, have continued efforts to control a massive forest fire that broke out in Walong, a remote area located at an altitude of around 3,000 to 3,500 feet in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Videos shared earlier on Tuesday by the Army showed helicopters dropping water to douse flames raging across the hills, while other firefighting equipment was also deployed to support ground teams. The fire reportedly began on February 13.

Earlier on Saturday, IAF posted on X, "Indian Air Force helicopters are executing sustained aerial firefighting missions above 9,500 ft in the Lohit valley Arunachal Pradesh. Over 12,000 litres of water have been delivered in multiple sorties, striking hotspots along narrow ridgelines overlooking the Lohit Valley. Amid inclement weather and rarefied air, IAF helicopters continue precision drops to contain the blaze and protect the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Mission ongoing."

According to a defence spokesperson in Guwahati, dry weather conditions and the practice of jhum cultivation, a traditional slash-and-burn method used by hill tribes, are among the main causes of forest fires in the Northeast.

The spokesperson said that over the past five days, coordinated efforts involving manpower, specialised firefighting equipment, heavy machinery, and helicopters providing aerial reconnaissance and water-dropping support had been undertaken round-the-clock. These operations are being carried out under extremely challenging terrain and weather conditions to ensure the blaze is fully extinguished.

Officials emphasised that the combined efforts of the Army and IAF have been crucial in preventing the fires from spreading further, highlighting the importance of continuous aerial support in steep and remote areas where ground access is limited.

With persistent dry conditions in the region, authorities continue to maintain heightened vigilance, coordinating between ground teams and aerial units to contain any new flare-ups and safeguard the surrounding forested areas.