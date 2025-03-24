New Delhi: Ashok Singh Thakur was elected as the Chairman of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) for a period of three years. He won the election held on March 22 at its head office in New Delhi.

INTACH is India’s premier heritage conservation organisation formally constituted on January 27, 1984. It is a national registered Society under the Societies Registration Act (1860). The mandate for preserving and conserving both tangible and intangible heritage has been upheld by INTACH for more than four decades. It also acts as a cultural bank for providing financial and technical expertise towards the preservation of cultural, natural resources and heritage as also of cultural and innovative activities.

The INTACH Charter was adopted in 2004 which serves as a foundation document guiding heritage conservation in India. Recognizing the evolving nature of heritage, the organisation is currently working on revising the Charter to make it interdisciplinary, ensuring it encompasses all aspects of heritage from tangible and intangible to natural and cultural dimensions.

INTACH has done many projects in Odisha in the last two decades. The State Convener, Amiya Bhushan Tripathy IPS (Retd) has been in the forefront of many conservation projects of temples, mutts, palaces, colonial structures etc. Among them the Jobra Maritime Museum at Cuttack, the Hukitola Structure, the Rani Mahal at Sambalpur, Janakinath House at Puri are a few.

INTACH has 14 chapters in the state and a membership base of nearly 700 members. It had undertaken many listing and documentation projects which include Rediscovering the Jagannath Sadak, the Prachi Valley, the Listing of the Heritage of the Mahanadi Valley etc.