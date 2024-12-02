Srinagar: Asia's first water transport service, "Uber Shikara", is now available in J&K’s picturesque Dal Lake.

Uber rolled out Asia’s first water transport service with shikara bookings on its app.

Tourists visiting the Dal Lake will now enjoy a hassle-free travel experience with the launch of Uber's first water transport service 'Uber Shikara'.

This innovative initiative aims to combine technology with tradition allowing travellers to pre-book shikara rides through the popular ride-hailing app.

The service was launched by Uber India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh, who booked the inaugural shikara ride via the app.

"Uber Shikara is our humble attempt to blend technology and tradition, enhancing accessibility and uplifting tourism in the breathtaking landscape of Kashmir," he said.

Uber Shikara marks a significant milestone for the company as it is the first water transport offering in Asia after similar services in select European countries like Italy (Venice).

Uber has partnered with seven local shikara owners with plans to expand the fleet based on user demand.

Rides will be available at government-regulated rates, ensuring fair pricing for tourists.

The seven shikaras are stationed at Nehru Park, an island park located in the heart of Dal Lake.

Importantly, Uber will not charge any fees from its shikara partners ensuring that the full fare goes directly to the boat operators.

Uber's Director of Communications Ruchika Tomar said: "Anyone who comes to Srinagar must experience a shikara ride, which is a timeless activity on every traveller's bucket list. Our service brings together the magic of technology and Kashmir's traditional charm, providing a seamless experience for travellers."

Each Uber Shikara ride can accommodate up to four passengers and is available for one-hour bookings daily between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Rides can be scheduled from 12 hours up to 15 days in advance.

Uber has previously established its presence in Srinagar with cab services, and now with the introduction of Uber Shikara, it aims to revolutionise the way tourists experience the boat ride inside the Dal Lake.

(IANS)