Tehran/New Delhi: India on Monday advised its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran until further notice, owing to the recent developments in the country.

"Indian citizens and PIOs currently in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran," read an advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Indian nationals living in Iran on resident-visas are advised to register with the Indian Embassy, if not already done so," it added.

Iran is witnessing major protests in a number of cities over the sharp depreciation of the national currency rial.

Clashes between the security personnel and protestors have resulted in several deaths in Iranian provinces.

Earler on Monday, India time, US President Donald Trump warned Iran against using violence to suppress protests, saying the United States is closely monitoring the situation and would respond forcefully if Iranian authorities begin killing civilians.

Aboard Air Force One on his way back to the White House from Mar-a-Lago, Trump was asked about reports of protesters being killed in Iran and his earlier comments that the US was “locked and loaded.”

“We’ll take a look,” Trump said. “We’re watching it very closely.”

Trump drew a clear line around the use of lethal force by Iranian authorities. “If they start killing people as they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the United States,” he said.

The US President did not specify what form a US response might take, nor did he outline any immediate military or economic measures. Notably, the US has deployed considerable military asset in the region.

Trump’s comments in response to a question, however, underscored that Washington is actively tracking developments inside Iran and considering its options. But he gave no timeline or trigger point. “We’re watching it very closely,” he reiterated.

While Trump did not draw direct comparisons during his Iran remarks, his warning followed strong language directed at Venezuela, Cuba, and other countries he described as destabilising forces in their regions.

Trump has previously accused Iran of violently suppressing dissent during past waves of protests and has used economic sanctions and military deterrence as pressure tools. In this exchange, he stopped short of announcing new measures, instead emphasising vigilance and readiness.

“If they start killing people,” Trump said, repeating the condition under which US action could follow.