Ayodhya: In a dazzling display of devotion and national pride, the sacred city of Ayodhya marked this Diwali with a record-breaking Deepotsav celebration that lit up the ghats of the Saryu River and reignited political tempers across the spectrum.

The city etched its name into the annals of history by setting two Guinness World Records—26.17 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) illuminated the riverbanks, while 2,128 devotees performed a synchronised aarti, creating a spectacle of spiritual fervour and visual splendour.

A Guinness World Records certificate was formally conferred, underscoring Ayodhya’s ascendant stature on the global spiritual map. Cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar hailed the feat as a proud emblem of India’s cultural heritage and spiritual unity while speaking to IANS.

“The entire nation has embraced this celebration,” he remarked. “Deepotsav has acquired a new dimension. The government is moving in step with the pulse of the people. Record after record is being set. The sight of our revered seers participating in the aarti was truly magnificent. This Deepawali has taken on a new hue, and the country is rejoicing,” he told IANS.

When asked about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s pointed remark that the opposition “respects Babar but ignores Lord Ram,” Rajbhar was forthright. “Tell me, did any government before 2017 approach Ayodhya’s sanctity with such seriousness? Previous chief ministers avoided visiting Ayodhya, fearing alienation from certain communities. We cannot expect much from such people. This government is aligned with the sentiments of Ayodhya’s people.”

Responding to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s criticism of the Deepotsav, Rajbhar dismissed it as the product of a “foreign mentality,” adding, “They should focus on their own party and the upcoming elections in Bihar. The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to learn from them.”

He added, “Ayodhya has once again demonstrated to the world the enduring power of faith and tradition. This Deepotsav is more than a celebration—it is a message of peace and cultural continuity.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who presided over the grand affair, used the occasion to mount a scathing critique of his political opponents. “They honour Babar and disregard Ram,” he declared, drawing a stark contrast between his administration’s cultural renaissance and what he described as the historical apathy of rival parties.

His remarks were met with thunderous applause from the assembled crowd, many of whom viewed the event as a reaffirmation of Ayodhya’s spiritual legacy.

Yet, the political circle was not without its barbs. Akhilesh Yadav took a swipe at the BJP over the conspicuous absence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s name in the government’s Diwali advertisements.

“Abki baar, Deputy CM baahar,” he quipped, hinting at possible fissures within the ruling dispensation and questioning the optics of exclusion. Amidst the political crossfire, the Deepotsav itself remained an awe-inspiring spectacle.

The synchronised aarti, the shimmering expanse of diyas, and the resonant chants that filled the air transformed the ghats into a tableau of divine celebration.

(IANS)