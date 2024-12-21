Jaipur: The wedding preparations of India's renowned badminton player P.V. Sindhu have started in Udaipur on Saturday as guests began arriving at the Raphael's Hotel, located on the Udai Sagar Lake.

Sindhu has extended invitations to several prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, to join the celebrations.

A sangeet ceremony is scheduled for Saturday night at the five-star hotel, Raphaels.

The wedding will take place on Sunday with many distinguished personalities expected to attend.

Sindhu is set to marry Venkat Dutta, the executive director of Posidex Technologies.

Sindhu and her fiancee Venkat Dutta arrived in Udaipur two days ago (Thursday), where their families reviewed the wedding preparations.

The couple also had a pre-wedding photo shoot.

The wedding rituals have officially commenced on Saturday at Hotel Raphaels, starting with the sangeet ceremony tonight.

The wedding will take place on December 22, and the couple will depart from Udaipur on December 23. A reception is scheduled in Hyderabad on December 24.

PV Sindhu made history as the first Indian woman to win silver and bronze medals in the Olympics.

In addition to PM Modi and Sachin Tendulkar, Sindhu has invited several other notable guests, including Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan.

Sindhu personally delivered the wedding invitations.

Earlier this year, between January 5 and 11, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ayra Khan married her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur. Later, between January 29 and 31, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's niece Nikita Chaudhary also tied the knot in Udaipur, with several prominent NRI guests attending, along with the Deol family.

(IANS)