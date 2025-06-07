New Delhi: Muslims across India are celebrating Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, on Saturday with religious fervour and devotion.

The day began with special congregational prayers held at mosques and Eidgahs in cities and towns nationwide, as people gathered in large numbers to mark the sacred festival.

Eid al-Adha, or the "Festival of Sacrifice," honours the unwavering faith and obedience of Prophet Abraham, who was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of submission to God.

In commemoration of this act of devotion, Muslims around the world perform 'qurbani', the ritual sacrifice of animals such as goats, sheep, or buffalo, and distribute the meat among family, friends, and those in need.

In India, the festival is being observed with great enthusiasm. In Delhi and Noida, large numbers of devotees offered Bakrid prayers early in the morning at major mosques. According to announcements from local mosque committees, Namaz timings varied slightly, in Noida, prayers were held around 7:00 a.m., while in Greater Noida, the timings ranged from 6:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. depending on the mosque.

In Kalyan, Thane district of Maharashtra, police presence was heightened near the historic Durgadi Fort due to parallel events planned by the Thackeray and Shinde factions, both claiming to continue the legacy of Dharmaveer Anand Dighe's "Ghantanaad" movement, a 39-year-old tradition.

In other parts of India, the celebrations continued peacefully.

In Khurja, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, large crowds assembled at the Eidgah for morning prayers.

In Bhagalpur (Bihar), thousands gathered at Tatarpur Masjid, CTS Ground, and Shahjangi Maidan to offer prayers. Similarly, in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Eidgah Mosque saw significant attendance during the morning Eid al-Adha Namaz.

Bakrid celebrations are expected to continue throughout the day, with families coming together for festive meals, acts of charity, and community bonding.

Authorities across major cities have deployed additional security to ensure peaceful observances.

(IANS)