Kolkata: The body of a fisherman was recovered in Sundarbans on Sunday, two days after he was attacked and dragged into the mangrove forest by a Royal Bengal tiger.

According to the police, a young man was killed in a tiger attack. It is reported that the tiger dragged him into the forest right before his wife's eyes. He, along with his wife, had gone to catch crabs near Kalas Island in Patharpratima block of South 24 Parganas district on Friday.

According to local sources, the deceased was identified as Jiban Bhakta (36). He was a resident of the Satyadaspur area in G-Plot. About four years ago, he married and started living at his in-laws' house in Indrapastha tribal colony under Ramganga Gram Panchayat. He is survived by his wife, Durga Bhakta and two children.

In a bid to support their impoverished family, the couple regularly risked their lives by going into the Sundarbans forest to catch crabs and fish.

Last Thursday, Jiban and Durga went to the western shore of Kalas Island to catch crabs with about 10 other fishermen.

On Friday evening, the two were working side by side when a tiger suddenly pounced on Jiban from the direction of the forest. Right before Durga's eyes, the tiger attacked her husband and dragged him into the forest. Although their companions rushed to the scene upon hearing the wife's screams, no one could venture further due to the dense forest and fear of the tiger.

Victim had gone to Sundarbans to catch crabs

On Sunday afternoon, when a few people ventured into the forest to search for him, they found his bloodied body lying there. It was later brought to Patharpratima by a boat. The police from Patharpratima police station recovered the body and sent it to Kakdwip Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A pall of deep grief has descended on the area following this incident. Local residents are demanding that the government provide immediate financial assistance and long-term support, considering the future of the deceased's wife and two young children.

The deceased's mother-in-law, Sari Bhakta, said, "My daughter and son-in-law had gone to catch crabs. At that time, a tiger attacked my son-in-law and dragged him into the forest. Later, the villagers recovered his mutilated body from the forest. It would be good if the government provides some assistance to my daughter. She has two young children."

Partha Mukhopadhyay, the Additional Divisional Forest Officer (ADFO) of South 24 Parganas district, said, "A fisherman from Patharpratima had gone into the forest to catch crabs. It is being reported that a tiger attacked the fisherman at that time. Villagers have recovered the fisherman's body from the forest. The deceased fisherman's name is Jiban Bhakta. The body has already been sent for post-mortem. The matter is being investigated. Officials from the Raidighi Range Office are investigating the entire matter and are also speaking with the family and eyewitnesses."