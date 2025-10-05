Kolkata: At least 20 people were killed and several others injured as torrential rain caused massive landslides across northern Bengal hill in West Bengal on Sunday, sweeping away homes, road links and leaving hundreds of tourists stranded.

According to reports by NDRF and the district administration, deaths were reported from several locations -- Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon (Mechi), Nagrakata and Mirik Lake area.

Stating that the loss of lives is tragic, North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha told media persons: "As of now the death toll is 20. It is likely to go up."

According to the NDRF statement, at least 11 people have died in Mirik, the worst-affected area in the landslide, and seven injured have been rescued from the area.

In Darjeeling, seven persons died and the rescue operations were underway with the help of police, local administration and disaster response teams, said a release by NDRF.

Hundreds of tourists, who had gone to the Darjeeling hills to enjoy Durga Puja holidays, have been left stranded.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced compensation for the victims without specifying the amount and the number of deaths. She said she would visit north Bengal Monday to assess the situation.

"I am deeply worried and concerned that several areas in both North Bengal and South Bengal have been flooded due to sudden huge rains within a few hours last night as well as due to rush of excessive river waters in our state from outside.

"On Saturday night, there was sudden rainfall exceeding 300 mm in 12 hours in North Bengal, and there was simultaneously excessive flow of water into Sankosh river and generally flow of river waters from Bhutan and Sikkim. This caused the disasters," said CM Banerjee.

"We have been shocked and saddened to know that we have lost some brothers and sisters in the situation evolved by huge rainfall and river floods. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and shall send all assistance to the families immediately," said the Chief Minister.

Elaborating on the damages causes by landslides, CM Banerjee said: "Two iron bridges have collapsed, several roads have been damaged and flooded, huge tracts of land in the districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar have been inundated. There have been reports of worrying damages and losses particularly in Mirik, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Matigara and Alipurduar."

She informed that she has been monitoring the situation from last night on round-the-clock basis.

"I have held virtual meeting with Chief Secretary, DG of Police, the North Bengal DMs and SPs, and the meeting has been attended also by public representatives like Gautam Deb and Anit Thapa. I am in constant touch and am personally going to North Bengal with my Chief Secretary tomorrow in this connection," she said.

Meanwhile, she also advised the tourists in northern Bengal to stay put where they are till the police evacuate them safely.

"Rescue costs are ours and tourists need not be anxious. Some places (like Mirik, due to natural position) have been affected severely, while many other places are also under our intensive monitoring. I am personally keeping information, giving instructions and surveying the situations continually. Our officers and police will reach out all assistance to all affected persons everywhere," she added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the deaths and said the situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored.

Using his X handle, PM Modi said: "Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a bridge mishap in Darjeeling. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The situation in Darjeeling and surrounding areas is being closely monitored in the wake of heavy rains and landslides. We are committed to providing all possible assistance to those affected."

At least 40 people were rescued from debris in Dhar Gaon, Nagarakata, where heavy mudslides flattened several houses.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed he has information that the disaster claimed 21 lives.

Several families in Mirik have been shifted to safer places as precautionary measures, while temporary relief camps have been set up in coordination with local NGOs and the district administration.

According to the NDRF, road connectivity remains severely disrupted in Darjeeling district and North Sikkim, and an iron bridge connecting Siliguri with the Mirik-Darjeeling route has been damaged, cutting off access to the region.

The road connectivity between West Bengal and Sikkim has been completely cut off as NH 10 has been washed away in rising water level in Teesta river, accompanied by damages caused by landslides.

Road connectivity to Kalimpong is also cut off while several roads have been damaged which connects Darjeeling with Siliguri.

Meanwhile, the administration has closed all places of tourist points in Darjeeling. Tourists stuck in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and other areas have been told not to venture out of their hotels.

The Meteorological Office has forecast heavy rain in north Bengal for the next two days, which is likely to worsen the situation and cause inconvenience to the rescue operations.

In the aftermath of rain, several trains have been cancelled in North Bengal, while many are running late as water filled the railway tracks in several areas.

Meanwhile, one rhino was washed away in Gorumara Pational Park in Jalpaiguri district after water level rose in several rivers which caused floods in nearby forests.

