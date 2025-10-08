Kolkata: The police on Wednesday arrested two persons in connection with the attack on West Bengal BJP MP Khagen Murmu. This is the first arrest made by the police, 51 hours after the incident, which took place on Monday

According to police sources, two persons have been arrested from Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district. They are now being taken to Jalpaiguri town.

District Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Samir Ahmad said, "Two people have been arrested. Search is on for the remaining accused." However, the police did not disclose the names of the two arrested. The police also did not say anything about whether they are affiliated with any political party.

BJP MP Khagen Murmu and BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh faced protests last Monday when they went to provide relief to the flood-affected area in Nagrakata.

A large number of people attacked the BJP leaders with sticks and shoes. Stones were picked up from the river and hurled at their car. Khagen Murmu sustained serious injuries to his face. Both leaders were later admitted to a hospital for treatment. Although Shankar Ghosh was released on Wednesday, Khagen Murmu is still undergoing treatment as he will undergo surgery on his face, and a metal plate is likely to be fitted on his left cheekbone.

The BJP had lodged a complaint against eight people at Nagrakata Police Station in Jalpaiguri district and staged a protest outside the police station demanding action against the accused. However, the rest of the accused are yet to be arrested.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and others paid him a visit at the hospital.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also visited the BJP MP at the hospital on Wednesday. He slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the attack and informed that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has sought an urgent report from the West Bengal government over the attack.

