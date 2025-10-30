Bengaluru/Bhubaneswar: In a chilling turn of events, what was initially registered as a road accident in Bengaluru has now escalated into a murder investigation. A couple has been arrested for allegedly chasing down and fatally ramming a delivery agent with their car after a minor collision.

The incident occurred late on October 25 in the Sri Rama Temple area. Around 11:30 pm, Darshan, a gig worker, was riding a two-wheeler with his friend Varun when a speeding car struck them from behind. Darshan died on the spot, while Varun sustained serious injuries.

Police initially treated the case as an accidental death. However, CCTV footage revealed that the car had deliberately pursued the two-wheeler before ramming it, prompting police to reclassify the case as murder.

Reason behind the exteme act

According to DCP (South) Lokesh Jagalasur, the confrontation began moments earlier when Darshan’s bike accidentally brushed against the couple’s car, damaging its side mirror. Enraged, the driver reversed course, chased the bike, and intentionally hit it.

The accused, Manoj Sharma, a physical education teacher, and his wife, Aarti, allegedly returned to the scene wearing masks to collect broken car parts, attempting to destroy evidence. Both have been arrested and charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder, along with additional charges for tampering with evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.