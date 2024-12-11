Bengaluru: Following the death of an automobile company executive from Uttar Pradesh in Bengaluru allegedly over the demand of Rs 3 crore for a divorce settlement and allegations against the sitting judge, the Ekam Nyay Foundation, fighting for the rights of men, is preparing to approach the Supreme Court.

Atul Subhash, 34, ended his life in his apartment in Marathahalli police station limits in the wee hours of Tuesday, leaving behind a 90-minute video and a 40-page-long death note, explaining how the harassment by his wife Nikita Singhania and her family was compelling him to end his life.

The development has sparked outrage and debate across the country about rights of men and how the law views them in cases of divorce and child custody.

Deepika Narayan Bharadwaj, the founder of the Ekam Nyay Foundation, speaking to IANS on Wednesday stated, considering the serious allegations against the judiciary and the sitting judge over alleged demand of bribes, the organisation will approach the Supreme Court.

“We will make a submission in this regard to the Chief Justice of India and Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court,” she stated.

This isn't just a Bengaluru story but a story of every married man facing false accusations and exorbitant alimony demands in India.

The 90-minute video details what a person is subjected to if he doesn't pay despite having every evidence to prove innocence.

“Succour is needed for people who are killing themselves due to biased laws,” Deepika stated.

Bikas Kumar, the brother of the deceased Atul, stated, “The family of Atul’s wife was demanding Rs 3 crore for a settlement. The unreasonable demand of Rs 3 crore was acute mental harassment.”

“The wife made demands for money in front of the judge and told Atul that if he was not able to give the money, why doesn’t he end his life? The judge was laughing in the court over this statement. Is this not torture? Is this not mental harassment?”, Bikas Kumar asked.

“My brother has sacrificed his life. He had written everywhere “Justice is Due”. I want justice at any cost. My brother had sent email messages to the President of India, the Supreme Court of India. I expect them to change the law so that men will get some rights,” he demanded.

“Not all men are culprits. Let them also get some legal immunity to present their case and prove that they are right,” Bikas stated.

Commenting on his brother’s suicide, he said, “We didn’t know that he would do something like this. When I spoke to him, he did not give any clue about what he was up to. He also did not give hints to our parents. I spoke to him last Sunday and everything was normal. Later he also spoke to parents and it was fine. That was his last call.”

“On Monday at 2 A.M., he sent a message but I was asleep. Later, on Tuesday I got a call from an unknown number asking me about the death note. When I checked my phone, I saw messages on my mobile,” he recounted.

In his video, Atul Subhash, had stated that he got married in 2019 and his wife allegedly demanded Rs 3 crore alimony after they filed for divorce.

She allegedly didn't let him even see the face of his child after she filed for divorce. He stated in the video that the Family Court Judge demanded Rs 5 lakh to settle the case.

Atul stated that his father-in-law died of a disease soon after his marriage but his wife got an FIR registered under sections of murder against his family claiming he died of shock because of a demand for dowry.

Atul said in the video that he faced extreme harassment as he had to attend 120 case dates in the last two years.

The Family Court judge passed an order of Rs 40,000 per month maintenance for a 2-year-old child, he stated.

Atul said that when he was married, he used to do household chores, got his wife a job in a reputed MNC, helped his brother-in-law financially, and spent lakhs on the birth of his child.

Atul stressed in the video that, “I refuse to pay and I choose death because I don't want my money to be used against me by my opponents to torture me and my family. I don’t want my wife and her family to come anywhere near my dead body.” Meanwhile, Marathalli police have registered an FIR against deceased Atul’s wife and three other family members on charges of abetment to suicide under Sections 108, 3 (5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complaint in this regard was filed by Atul's brother Bikas Kumar.

